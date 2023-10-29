Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Expands By 40.9%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the September 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

