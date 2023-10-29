Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Rises By 16.7%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut SLC Agrícola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of SLCJY opened at $7.40 on Friday. SLC Agrícola has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92.

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

