Short Interest in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Drops By 16.5%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the September 30th total of 9,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at SomaLogic

In other SomaLogic news, CEO Adam Taich sold 21,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $50,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,038.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,229 shares of company stock valued at $79,754. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SomaLogic by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SomaLogic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after buying an additional 98,990 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SomaLogic by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after buying an additional 3,965,138 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SomaLogic Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:SLGC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 798,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,592. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. SomaLogic has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 139.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SomaLogic will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SomaLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut SomaLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Featured Stories

