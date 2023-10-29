Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Drops By 28.3%

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the September 30th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of SDGCF stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $24.40.
About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.
