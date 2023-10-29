Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Drops By 19.2%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.6 days.

The Sage Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGGEF opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. The Sage Group has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.29.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

