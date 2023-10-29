Short Interest in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Decreases By 25.1%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Down 2.5 %

TCBX traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 20,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 26.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after acquiring an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Third Coast Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.