Short Interest in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Decreases By 18.4%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 859,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Down 5.1 %

Tivic Health Systems stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. 25,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,767. Tivic Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $177.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems ( NASDAQ:TIVC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($8.00) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 204.39% and a negative net margin of 638.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tivic Health Systems will post -33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

