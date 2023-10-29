Short Interest in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Decreases By 27.0%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the September 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TMC the metals Price Performance

TMCWW opened at $0.09 on Friday. TMC the metals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

