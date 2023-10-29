Short Interest in Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Drops By 15.9%

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Trio Petroleum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio Petroleum stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.48% of Trio Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trio Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TPET traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 2,708,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,492. Trio Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

About Trio Petroleum

Trio Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:TPET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company owns an 85.75% working interest in the approximately 9,267-acre South Salinas project located in Monterey County, California. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

