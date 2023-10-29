Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Declines By 29.0%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the September 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

uCloudlink Group Trading Down 4.2 %

uCloudlink Group stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 4.20.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $21.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

