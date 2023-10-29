Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Declines By 29.0%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the September 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
uCloudlink Group stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 4.20.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $21.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
