Short Interest in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Declines By 15.8%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 113.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

United Community Banks Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.