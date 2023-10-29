Short Interest in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Decreases By 16.5%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the September 30th total of 85,300 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valhi by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Valhi by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Valhi during the second quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valhi by 308.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,167 shares during the period. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valhi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Valhi Stock Performance

Shares of VHI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.75. 5,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,965. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28. Valhi has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.38 million, a P/E ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $507.10 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Valhi Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Valhi

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.