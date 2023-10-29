Short Interest in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Declines By 26.7%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 187,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yoshitsu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yoshitsu in the second quarter worth $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yoshitsu in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yoshitsu in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Yoshitsu in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yoshitsu Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TKLF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 965,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Yoshitsu has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

