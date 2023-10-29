Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in October

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Signal Gold Price Performance
SGNLF stock opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. Signal Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.32.
Signal Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Signal Gold
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Signal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.