Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in October

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Signal Gold Price Performance

SGNLF stock opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. Signal Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.32.

Signal Gold Company Profile

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold development and exploration company in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Goldboro Gold project covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. It also owns a Tilt Cove Gold property that covers an area of approximately 15,000 hectares located within the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland.

