Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Trading Down 1.4%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.47. 258,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 337,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Silverback Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $125.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silverback Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,974,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 1,200,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 302,542 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

