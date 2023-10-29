Simmons Bank Buys 196 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Simmons Bank grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:V opened at $229.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $193.32 and a one year high of $250.06. The company has a market cap of $426.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.78 and a 200-day moving average of $234.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.