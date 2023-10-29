Simmons Bank Buys 49 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Simmons Bank increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,657 shares of company stock worth $8,067,634. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $342.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.34. The stock has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.05 and a twelve month high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

