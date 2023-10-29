Simmons Bank Cuts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,334 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 247.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 201.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

DVN opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $78.77.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

