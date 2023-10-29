Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $92.27 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $195.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

