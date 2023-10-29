Simmons Bank Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $366.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $278.76 and a twelve month high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

