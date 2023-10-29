Simmons Bank Has $732,000 Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 351.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 202,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 157,443 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

