Simmons Bank Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $160.05 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.91.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

