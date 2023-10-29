Simmons Bank Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $238.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.