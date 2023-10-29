Simmons Bank Sells 210 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $220.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.43. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $167.13 and a 1 year high of $245.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

