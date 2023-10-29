Simmons Bank Sells 5,097 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $65.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

