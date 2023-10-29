Simmons Bank Takes $319,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $88.39 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.46.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

