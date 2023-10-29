Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMPL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.18.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $40.15.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $320.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

