Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Singapore Airlines Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SINGY opened at $8.80 on Friday. Singapore Airlines has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

