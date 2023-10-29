Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 81,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 512,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. Singing Machine had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 23.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Singing Machine stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MICS Free Report ) by 253.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Singing Machine worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

