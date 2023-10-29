Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in October

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sixth Wave Innovations Stock Performance
SIXWF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.
Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile
