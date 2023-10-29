Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 17,245 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 16,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKIL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Skillsoft from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Skillsoft from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Skillsoft Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $141.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.88 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a negative net margin of 118.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skillsoft Corp. will post -18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skillsoft

In related news, Director Peter Schmitt purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 4,189 shares of company stock valued at $77,442 over the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Skillsoft by 979.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Skillsoft in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Skillsoft in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

