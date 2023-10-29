Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Short Interest Update

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 476,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 600,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,553. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.08. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,201.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,661.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,125,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 893,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 485,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,795,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 305,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

