Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.52.

Shares of SNAP opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $145,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 478,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,960.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 537,906 shares of company stock worth $5,131,337. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Snap by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Snap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

