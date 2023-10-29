Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. China Renaissance cut Snap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.52.

Get Snap alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SNAP

Snap Price Performance

Snap stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 4.83. Snap has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $13.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $145,860.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 478,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,960.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $145,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 478,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,960.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 537,906 shares of company stock worth $5,131,337. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Snap by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 466,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Snap by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 630,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Snap by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Snap by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 131,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.