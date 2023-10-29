Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. China Renaissance cut Snap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.52.
Snap Price Performance
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $145,860.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 478,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,960.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $145,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 478,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,960.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 537,906 shares of company stock worth $5,131,337. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Snap
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Snap by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 466,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Snap by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 630,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Snap by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Snap by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 131,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
