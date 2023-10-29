Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. China Renaissance lowered shares of Snap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.52.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $13.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,317.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,317.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $145,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 478,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,960.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 537,906 shares of company stock worth $5,131,337. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

