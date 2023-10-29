Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the September 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 363.0 days.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Sodexo stock opened at $107.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.86. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

