Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Short Interest Down 16.3% in October

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 11,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Solid Power

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 171.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Solid Power Price Performance

Shares of SLDP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,491. Solid Power has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 281.63%. The company had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solid Power will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLDP

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.