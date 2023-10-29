Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Short Interest Down 16.3% in October

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 11,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 171.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SLDP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,491. Solid Power has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.
Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.
