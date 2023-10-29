Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Short Interest Down 12.2% in October

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 520,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Solo Brands Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $346.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.86.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million. Research analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
