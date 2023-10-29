Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Short Interest Down 12.2% in October

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 520,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Solo Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $346.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.86.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million. Research analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Solo Brands during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

