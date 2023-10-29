Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Down 16.6% in October

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Shares of SOTK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 7,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 million, a P/E ratio of 126.53 and a beta of -0.33. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

