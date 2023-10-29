Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.89

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.48. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 142,693 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.73.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 22.9% during the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 57,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 41.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 27.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 8.8% in the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 954,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 77,448 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

