SP Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,290 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of SP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $175.26 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.50 and its 200 day moving average is $193.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

