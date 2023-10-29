SP Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,423,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $98.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

