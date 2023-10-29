SP Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.66 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $195.16 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.77 and a 200-day moving average of $213.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

