SP Asset Management LLC Buys 138 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3,613.7% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 53,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 51,785 shares during the period. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 11.7% during the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

TXN stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $188.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

