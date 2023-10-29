SP Asset Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after buying an additional 7,235,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.8 %

PG opened at $147.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $346.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

