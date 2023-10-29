SP Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SP Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,695. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $207.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.47. The firm has a market cap of $658.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

