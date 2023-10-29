SP Asset Management LLC Purchases 23 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $560.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $531.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $568.79 and its 200-day moving average is $487.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.83.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

