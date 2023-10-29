SP Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SP Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

PayPal Stock Down 2.6 %

PYPL stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.72.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

