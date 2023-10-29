SP Asset Management LLC Sells 1,162 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SP Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.25. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

