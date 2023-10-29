SP Asset Management LLC Sells 13,642 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

SP Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,642 shares during the period. Nutanix accounts for approximately 1.3% of SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SP Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Nutanix worth $11,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $62,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 279.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 940,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NTNX opened at $34.72 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,543,572.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,890,819.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,982 shares of company stock worth $16,594,628. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

